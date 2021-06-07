FBI: Four Gulf Coast Walmart fires connected

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four different fires at four Gulf Coast area Walmart stores, and the FBI now says they believe they are all related.

The FBI is now offering a $2,500 reward for information on who is involved in setting the fires.

The first fire happened at the Walmart on the I-65 Service Road on Thursday, May 27th. The FBI in Mobile has released multiple pictures of three suspects from that fire.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says a man walked through the Walmart using lighter fluid to start little fires in the store.





I-65 Service Road Walmart suspects (Courtesy: FBI Mobile)

The second fire happened at the Walmart on Rangeline Road Friday, May 28th. It happened around 3:30 that afternoon, investigators believe the suspects used accelerants to start the fires.



Rangeline Road Walmart fire suspects (Courtesy: FBI Mobile)

The Walmart on Rangeline Road remains closed following that fire more than a week ago.

A week later, on Friday, June 4, Gulfport police, fire and the FBI were called to the Walmart on Highway 49 in Gulfport. Gulfport police says it happened around 1:30, and investigators determined the fire was set intentionally.



Gulfport Walmart fire suspects (Courtesy: FBI Mobile)

Just a few hours later that evening, Biloxi police say a fire was started inside the Walmart on CT Switzer Sr. Drive.

Witnesses told police a woman set fire to a box of copy paper. Biloxi police shared surveillance pictures of who they believe is responsible.



Biloxi Walmart fire suspects (Courtesy: Biloxi Police Department)

The FBI in Mobile tells us they believe the fires at the Walmart stores in Gulfport, Biloxi, and Mobile are all related. The FBI in Jackson says they believe multiple people in the same group of people are involved in all four fires.

If you have any information, call 251-438-3674.