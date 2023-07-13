CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his adult son on Lister Lane in Creola Wednesday, according to a release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Creola Police called MCSO to help with a stabbing at Lister Lane. Deputies found the victim had been stabbed in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Ralph David Walker, the victim’s father, was arrested and charged. He faces third-degree domestic violence charges. Walker is accused of threatening his son with “multiple firearms” and shooting at him several times before the stabbing.