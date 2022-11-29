MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested in connection to a Nov. 21 carjacking where Mobile Police said a father and son “assaulted and shot at” another man and took his car on Two Mile Road.

Jerry Newburn, 38, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22, after the Saraland Police Department located him driving a stolen car at 95 Shell Street in Saraland, according to MPD.

A day prior, on Nov. 21, officers responded to a hospital at around 10:25 p.m., in reference to a carjacking that happened on Smith Street near Bellingrath Road. Through an investigation, officers learned the victim picked up a friend, his friend’s father and two other men and traveled to an “unknown location.”

During the drive, police said the friend and his friend’s father assaulted and shot at the victim before kicking the victim out the car on Two Mile Road near Mimosa Drive.

Someone in the area found the victim and called 911. The victim was transported to a hospital for “non-life-threatening injuries.” The police did not offer any details in reference to the other two men in the car at the time.

This remains an ongoing investigation as police are still looking for the second suspect involved.