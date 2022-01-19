Father of teen murdered speaks out, says he’s adamantly advocating for Aniah’s Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The father of a murder victim is speaking out and said he will do what it takes to make sure her death won’t be made in vain.

Jireh Portis’ father Darrell Portis said his daughter’s murder was “senseless,” and should have never happened.

“You know the worst part is waking up every day,” said Portis. “My first conscious thought is my baby is gone and I know it’s going to be like that for the rest of my life.”

Instead of planning college tours, birthdays or a wedding, Darrell Portis is planning his18-year-old daughter’s funeral.

“My daughter, she was a joy, she had the traditional ups and downs of being a teenager but Jireh was well-loved,” Portis said. “Her coaches are going to miss her. Her teammates, her friends, loved ones, and family of course. I mean this has been a devastating ordeal.”

Portis was murdered by her 22-year-old ex-boyfriend Dayvon Bray on Bellingrath Road in Theodore on Jan. 14., According to the Mobile Police Department,

In August 2021, Bray was accused of shooting and killing a man in Prichard. A week later, he was released on bond.

“Policemen were saying there are over 130 of these types of criminals roaming the streets of Mobile,” said Portis.

“And, they’re not at home watching tv or twiddling their thumbs they’re actually out in our city pursuing our sons and daughters to commit other atrocities. Our current bond system for murder does not work. Our current bond system for murderers who are proven flight risk does not work.”

Alabama lawmakers have been fighting to pass Aniah’s Law- which is a bill allowing judges to deny bonds for suspects of violent crimes.

Portis said, if this law was currently in effect, Bray would have been behind bars and his daughter would be, alive.

Jireh’s father said he will continue to adamantly advocate for Aniah’s Law.

“I definitely urge all residents to vote in support of the law because you never know how this may impact you, your family, or a loved one so we must do our part as citizens to push this legislation,” said Portis. “Her death cant be in vain. Were trying to find some hope in the middle of all the chaos.”

Jireh Portis was a lifelong athlete and expressed her interest to go to school to pursue medicine.

Her funeral will be held on Jan. 25 at 11 a.m.

Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. at Harvest Church, and the funeral will follow.

Aniah’s Law will go before voters this upcoming November.