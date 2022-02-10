MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The father of a four-year-old boy found dead last week in Mobile says they’re devastated at the loss of his only son.

The four-year-old, King Lyons, was found dead at a home on Jacob Drive last week. Investigators found signs of abuse all over his body.

“I’m just going to miss my son,” said Ronald Lyons, King’s father.

His father was joined by the child’s grandmother and extended family Thursday night, as they continue to grieve the child’s untimely death.

They were joined by Community Chaplain, Patrick Munnerlyn, to ask the community for the prayers.

King’s caregiver, 53-year-old Yolanda Coale, was charged with aggravated child abuse. His 9-year-old sister was charged with assault. According to court documents, she’s accused of beating her brother with a broomstick.

“There’s no winners right now, everybody is hurting, everybody is losing. We pray for the family, that includes the baby that’s in Strickland. We’re praying for everybody involved. Nobody’s pointing fingers right now,” said Munnerlyn.

Court documents also show the boy had signs of previous abuse.

“He’s in heaven I know that because I’m saying he’s an angel. I’ll always love him. Saying you know, I’ll never forget about him. Can’t anybody take his place. I’ll always love my son. Love my son until the day I die, man. I wish it could have been me instead of my son, they could have did me but they did a four-year-old child,” said Lyons.

There will be a candlelight vigil for King at Mount Hebron Church Monday evening. Funeral arrangements are still pending, but Munnerlyn says the funeral home and cemetery will be doing the ceremony at no charge.