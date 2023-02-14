MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are trying to help after a tragic loss in the midwest. A young father originally from Mobile died in a fire in Indianapolis along with two of his young children.

Firefighters in Indianapolis responded to a blaze at Briergate Apartments on January 9th. 31-year-old Raymond Diggs Jr. was found inside along with four children–they were all taken to the hospital. Diggs died the following morning and his one-year-old daughter Leilani Rembert died days after that. His three-year-old daughter Reina Diggs died more than two weeks later.

His family said Diggs Jr. moved to Indianapolis a few years ago for a job opportunity and turned his life around.

“He was always willing to work hard, and loved his kids anytime you see him he has the same smile on his face, if you were down and you catch him he’d make you smile he was a great son,” said his father Raymond Diggs Senior. When I checked in with the Indianapolis Fire Department yesterday a spokesperson said the cause hasn’t been determined. Fire officials believe the fire was concentrated around the couch. Initial reports said that smoke alarms inside the apartment were not working. Family members say they’re raising money for Diggs’ surviving daughter Nakia Hamilton who was in Mobile when the fire happened.