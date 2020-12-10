Father accused of stabbing 2-year-old girl denied bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A father accused of stabbing his two-year-old daughter has been denied bond and her family is in 100 percent support of the judge’s decision.

Mobile Police say 22-year-old Curtis Woods stabbed the little girl Monday night. He was arrested Tuesday night, charged with attempted murder. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office tweeted Wednesday morning his arraignment is set for December 15th.

Bond denied for Curtis Woods who is charged with Attempted Murder in connection to the stabbing of his 2-year-old daughter earlier this week. Arraignment set for 12/15/20. pic.twitter.com/kbwiEseEUP — Mobile DA's Office (@MobileDAoffice) December 10, 2020

It started Monday evening at the Edgewood Villa apartments on DIP near the I-10 interchange. Neighbors say they heard the victim’s mother screaming “no” and trying to get out of the apartment. They say she was able to get out and get help, that’s when police arrived at around 8 Monday night.

Neighbors say this was hard to understand why anyone would hurt a small child.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with her recovery.

