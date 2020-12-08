Father accused of stabbing 2-year-old girl, charged with attempted murder in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A young father is behind bars as his two year-old-daughter recovers from a serious stab wound. Mobile Police say 22-year-old Curtis Woods stabbed the little girl Monday night.

It started Monday evening at the Edgewood Villa apartments on DIP near the I-10 interchange. Neighbors say they heard the victim’s mother screaming “no” and trying to get out of the apartment. They say she was able to get out and get help, that’s when police arrived at around 8 Monday night.

“It’s sad, it’s really sad, it breaks my heart it’s just an innocent little baby,” said Shenika who lives nearby as she held her young child over her shoulder.

Police arrested the little girl’s father. 22-year-old Curtis Woods. Woods was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just after midnight Tuesday morning and charged with attempted murder. This is his only arrest in Mobile County.

Neighbors say this was hard to understand why anyone would hurt a small child.

“I don’t feel good about it at all, it’s real sad that happened, I’m sorry for the child’s mother and she has to go through that,” said neighbor Herbert Pettway.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. WKRG News 5 made contact with a relative of the two-year-old. He said, as of Tuesday morning, the little girl was stable and moved to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital for treatment.

