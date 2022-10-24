MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The father who is accused of shooting and killing his son over the weekend was granted bond Monday afternoon, according to a release from the Mobile County Public Jail.
John William Barnickel, 66, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. Barnickel is charged with the murder of his 37-year-old son, Joshua Steven Barnickel. Police said he shot and killed his son on Saturday, Oct. 22 at a home off of Kooiman Road.
Barnickel posted the bond at around 4:41 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. The amount of money set for bond was not given.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.