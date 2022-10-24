MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The father who is accused of shooting and killing his son over the weekend was granted bond Monday afternoon, according to a release from the Mobile County Public Jail.

John William Barnickel, 66, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. Barnickel is charged with the murder of his 37-year-old son, Joshua Steven Barnickel. Police said he shot and killed his son on Saturday, Oct. 22 at a home off of Kooiman Road.

Barnickel posted the bond at around 4:41 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. The amount of money set for bond was not given.