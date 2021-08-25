Fatal wreck: one dead after afternoon collision in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a Tuesday afternoon traffic wreck on Cody Road near Hitt Road in Mobile, according to a police news release.

Mobile Police responded to the scene around 3:50 p.m. The victim, Martha Burgess Barko, 70, was transported to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said Barko was traveling south on Cody Road when her vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head on, according to the initial investigation.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained “minor injuries” and was transported to the hospital.