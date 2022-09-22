MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who crashed into a FedEx truck and later died on I-10 westbound between Canal and Texas Street Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD.
Hamilton Platt, 32, of Daphne rear-ended a FedEx truck in the center lane of I-10 westbound at around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21., according to police.
According to the release, a preliminary investigation showed that a FedEx truck “suffered a mechanical failure and was disabled in the center lane of I-10 westbound.”
Platt was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe. Platt died at the scene “from injuries sustained in the accident.”
