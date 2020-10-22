Fatal accident shuts down I-10 WB near Theodore Dawes Road exit

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are working an accident on I-10 in the westbound lanes near the Theodore Dawes Road exit near mile marker 13 Thursday afternoon. Mobile Police confirm someone died in the accident.

As of 3:10 p.m., the westbound lanes were shut down as crews worked to clear the scene. Expect delays.

This is a developing story.

