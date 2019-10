MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s office say it’s unfortunate they even have to have a seminar like this but it’s also important that these houses of worship at least have a plan.

About 120 people signed up for the seminar organized by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Mobile. The event highlights the best practices for congregations of all faiths to increase security while remaining an open refuge for people looking for peace. Following the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh and the mosque shooting in New Zealand it’s a topic every religion has to take seriously.