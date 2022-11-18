THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man suspected of shooting another man in the parking of of Fast Track Tax in Theodore on Wednesday night.

Allen Staten, 33, was taken to Metro Jail and charged with assault, unlawfully having a gun and shooting into an occupied building, according to a Mobile Police news release.

Police said they responded to the Fast Track Tax location in Theodore just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim was standing in the tax office parking lot when Staten walked up to him and shot him multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Staten has a criminal history in Mobile County dating back to 2008. He’s been arrested for drugs, weapons charges, assault, robbery, domestic violence and traffic violations.