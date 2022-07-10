MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Last night’s moving storm in Mobile brought down tree limbs and damaged at least one car.

The storm rolled through on July 9, causing a roadblock in the area. The limbs of the tree fell on Jackson Road near Dauphin Island Parkway.

One large rotting limb blocked the roadway. Another big branch smashed the rear window of a car and blocked a driveway. Neighbors said it was a storm that moved fast and there were telltale signs of a strong wind gust. As far as we know, no one was hurt.