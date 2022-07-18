MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular cookie company that has gained fame through social media is officially coming to the Port City. A Crumbl Cookies store is already in Daphne, but soon the cookie franchise will cross the bay to the Spring Hill area in Mobile.

Franchisee of the Mobile store, Collin Roof, said he and his family are excited to open the business in Mobile. The Roof family is also the owner of the Daphne store.

“We were so blessed to have received such a warm reception at our first location in Daphne that we knew we needed to continue serving the gulf coast with a location in Mobile,” said Roof.

Every week, Crumbl Cookies changes their flavors. They offer four to five new flavors each week, and except for chocolate chip, those are the only flavors on offer.

“Our mission statement is simple, ‘bringing families and friends together over a box of the best cookies in the world.'” said Roof. “We love seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces as their day is brightened by that iconic pink box full of those big perfect cookies.”

The new store will be located in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center, which is across the street from Spring Hill College. The opening date has not been announced.