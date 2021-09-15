Family wants justice after Atmore father killed outside Prichard restaurant

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Questions remain over who killed a young man from Atmore after he was shot in the parking lot of a Prichard fast food restaurant over the weekend. Tuesday night dozens gathered in an Atmore park to pay tribute to 25-year-old La’ Craig Brown.

“It was amazing, we were expecting a crowd but not as big as a crowd as it was,” said the victim’s aunt, Tamaro Silar. Family members say Brown was from Atmore and made money selling high-end shoes.

“Loved everyone, a clown, outgoing, he was just a people person,” said the victim’s mother, Kia Brown. They say he was traveling to Mobile County to make a sale and always made a point to stop at Fry Daddy’s in Prichard when he traveled this way.

Brown was shot in the parking lot and later died, family members believe it was a senseless robbery attempt.

“He would have gave you that shoe or anything he had he would have gave them the shoe the car, he would have gave it to him,” said Kia Brown. Now they wait for the police to make some progress.

“As a parent to his killer, justice will be served, I mean I’m not going to let up on you, I’m not going to do any revenge I’m going to let God handle it,” said Kia Brown. Family members say Brown is survived by four children a fiancé and many other family members and friends.