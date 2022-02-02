Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of killing a man and shooting his ex-wife in Prichard has been on the run since Christmas Eve.

Quincy Kemp was shot and killed on Christmas Eve at his home on Beck Ave in Prichard. His girlfriend Shanda Sashington was also shot, but survived. His three sisters, including Alvetia Higgins and Allura Wheeler spoke with us just days after the tragedy.

Maurice Sashington, Shanda’s ex-husband is the man wanted by Prichard Police in connection to the murder. Sashington is still a free man and officers warn he is armed and dangerous. “We just want people to report him and where he is because it’s not fair to us, it’s not fair that we are grieving. It’s not fair to his ex-wife that she is going to continue to fear for her life until this man is caught.” said Higgins.

The sisters said the grieving process has been unbearable. “All of these different scenarios are playing in my mind, I get these visions of the way he was shot, and I get visions of the confrontation and I’m constantly praying every day, talking to God everyday please help me to deal with this because it’s hard, it’s so hard,” said Wheeler.

Fighting for justice and for Maurice to be found is the family’s focus now. They are asking anyone who knows where he is to come forward.

We reached out to Prichard Police and they didn’t give an update on the case, but say they are still investigating and looking for Sashington.