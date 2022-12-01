(WKRG) Orion Comiskey shows his scar from where he was shot in the arm in December

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend marks one year since a bullet went through a home on Dobbs Avenue, near Emogene and Sage Avenue, hitting then-nine-year-old Orion Comiskey in the arm.

For the past year, the ten-year-old has been building his strength back in his arm after he was shot inside his home last December.

“There are no answers,” said Brittany Roybal, Orion’s mother.

Orion was watching Youtube videos when a bullet went through his home, severing an artery in his left arm.

“What you did affected a young child, their innocence,” said Roybal.

His family said two cars next door were littered with bullet holes, and the boy was an innocent bystander.

“It’s something I think about literally daily,” said Roybal. “It’s a rough week.”

It’s been nearly a year, and there have been no arrests, and Orion and his family said they’re frustrated.

“I hope somebody is found because it’s been almost a year and nothing has happened,” said Orion.

Public Safety Director for the City of Mobile Lawrence Battiste said he understands their frustration. He said they strive to get justice for families who are the victims of violence.

“We have to make sure that not only do we believe that person committed the offense, but there is some evidence that supports our belief,” said Battiste.

Orion and his family are trying to be optimistic there will be answers.

“I’m always going to have that hope,” said Roybal. “But, if I’m going to be realistic, it’s been a year. So, I’ll just say I’ll keep hoping.”

Mobile Police said they don’t have any fresh leads in this case and are asking anyone with information to contact the police department.