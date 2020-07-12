Family still searching for answers five years after the death of Lawrence Harris

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- A vigil for 21-year-old Lawrence Harris was held in Mobile on Saturday, five years after his death.

A cold case from 2015 with no answers…Loved ones still mourning and searching for answers five years after 21-year-old Lawernce Harris was shot and killed in Mobile. Those loved ones held a vigil in his memory on Saturday. We got a chance to speak with Harris’s family and see how the weight of emotions are still as heavy today as that fatal night in 2015.

The family held their vigil at Richarby Park, just a street down from Calmes Street where Harris was found. Harris was found by Mobile police in his car, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Harris’s mother Elmyra says the pain is still very real. “I miss him. I love him. It is an everyday thing I have to go through.” she said. Elmyra went on to tell us not knowing what happened to him makes every day a challenge. “I still look for him to look for him to come through the door everyday. I still listen for him to call me. I still hope and pray that it was just a nightmare.”

From those at the vigil, Harris is remembered as a friend, a brother and a light to everyone who knew him. Other family members recalling that fatal night. Christie George, Harris’s sister told us “My brother was awesome, he was so sweet. And that night when I came here and saw him, it was just horrible.” Although his father Larry said it was his time to go, “I don’t know why, but it was his time to go.”

For the family, now what they want is closure. Elmyra pleading for anyone with information to come forward saying, “Please help me find who did this to my child. Because I want it done. I want to be able to sleep at night. When you can’t eat and you can’t sleep it’s horrible. ”

His sister hoping for a brighter day. “Maybe one day we can come and celebrate that they have someone in custody. That day, we are gonna have a party,” she said.

We did reach out to Mobile Police to see if there was any update on this case, but have yet to hear back.

