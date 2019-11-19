Family starts GoFundMe account following shooting death at Mobile bar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a man shot and killed outside a Mobile bar Saturday night has started a fundraising account to help raise money for funeral expenses. 31-year-old Michael Beasley was shot and killed outside Alabama’s Bar and Lounge late Saturday night during a fight. Mobile Police say Beasley was the victim of a murder.

Tributes and remembrances have been pouring in through social media. His parents describe Michael Beasley as a loving young man who was living his dream. He was a mechanic at Sunny South Raceway and a race spotter for a racing team. Friends say he always did his work with a smile and was a valued part of the tight-knit racing community. A link to the GoFundMe account is here.

Sunday, we also reached out to Alabama’s Bar and Lounge for a comment. The co-owner Lacey Johson sent me this statement Monday night:

My sister and I have owned, operated and loved Alabamas Bar for over 4 year. There has never been a time that we’ve feared for our safety or the safety of our friends. My heart is breaking today for the family and friends of Micheal Beasley. We are deeply saddened by the horrific events that took place Saturday night. If only there could have been some sign or warning, then we could have taken the preventive steps that could have possibly saved his life. There were none. No one could have foreseen how awful that night would end.

My sister (Eunice Jackson) and I love every single friend that walks through our doors. They become our family and we become theirs. My prayers go out to Michaels loved ones. Words can not express how truly sorry I am that they have to morn the loss of a man who was loved so much by so many.

