Family seeks closure after nine-year-old hit by stray bullet

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A nine-year-old boy shot inside his own home continues to recover three weeks later.

His family says two cars next door were littered with bullet holes, and the boy was an innocent bystander.

The boy, Orion, has been out of the hospital for a little more than a week. His family says he is doing okay, and they are taking it all day by day.

The muscle in his bicep was destroyed by that stray bullet, and the person responsible is still out on the streets.

“He’s a nine-year-old, an innocent bystander. This shouldn’t have happened to him, or any child because there’s been a lot of shootings. Just step up and do the right thing,” said Brittany Roybal, his mom.

Orion has already had two surgeries and his family is exploring additional surgeries to repair the muscle. “Makes me sad he has to deal with this because of somebody’s horrible actions of shooting up a house,” said Cosmo Comiskey, his dad.

The nine-year-old is still in a splint but is out of the hospital. and his dad says Orion is thankful to be alive.

“It’s so unfortunate just how random it was. It’s a matter of inches he could be dead or he could not have been hit. It literally was a matter of inches,” said Comiskey.

His mom says while Orion is taking things day by day, he is emotionally impacted by this and afraid. They believe catching the person responsible will help. She adds she is in the process of moving from the home on Dobbs Avenue where this happened. “He doesn’t want to go back there, there’s bullet holes through several walls. He’s got a good bit of trauma there and I won’t put him in that situation,” said Roybal.

But she says there is one thing that is helping him through this, the support he’s getting from the community. He is receiving videos and letters from people with well-wishes, and his school even held a fundraiser for him – raising $2,000. There is also a GoFundMe and Meal Train set up for his family.

“I think he’s amazed how everyone is just pulling this together and it’s for him,” said Roybal.

His mom says he also wants to take this negative and turn it into something positive, and speak to other kids about gun violence.

His family continues to keep his supporters updated on their Facebook page.

There is a 15 thousand dollar reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the person responsible for this shooting.