Family searches for answers months after Hattiesburg man killed in Mobile hit-and-run

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family in Hattiesburg continues to search for justice after a man was killed in a hit-and-run in February in Mobile. Family members say it’s been a frustrating fight for any progress. Norberto Hernandez was hit and killed just two days before his 35th birthday.

This started on Saturday, February 22nd. A man was hit and killed by two passing vehicles early that morning while walking along the I-65 service road. Family members identified the victim as Norberto Hernandez. His sisters say Mr. Hernandez did a variety of tech industry work and was in Mobile that weekend picking up a couple of jobs. Family members say they feel the case has gone cold and wasn’t treated with the seriousness and urgency their brother deserved.

“He had a son, he had a family, he had thousands of friends he was so popular, and it’s just frustrating knowing the technology that’s out there,” said the victim’s sister Soribel Hernandez. Who hit Hernandez and what happened to the two vehicles remains a mystery. Family members say they know someone knows something about what happened and they need to come clean. The unanswered questions a lingering pain for this close-knit family.

“I ask people to do the right thing, there are two people out there that killed a father, brother, son, a friend,” said Hernandez. We reached out to Mobile Police this morning for an update on this investigation and we’re waiting to hear back.

