Family says they have closure after human remains found in Washington County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of missing woman Samantha Moore says she is relieved and has some closure after her daughter’s remains were tentatively identified Tuesday.

“I just hated it happened this way. I was hoping she’d walk through my door,” said Shelia Brunson, Moore’s mother.

Moore was last seen at a Verizon store on Moffett Road in Semmes August 2020.

“That was not like her to run off and not get in contact with her kids,” said Brunson. Moore had three young children. Brunson is raising them.

The sheriff’s office says the skeletal remains were found in the woods off Paul Bayou Road in Washington County. They were there for some time, but the articles of clothing and information from sources led them to the identity. However, they are waiting on the official confirmation from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. The sheriff’s office says the state lab will confirm if there was foul play.

“I already knew it in my heart when she was gone, it’s just a mother’s intuition,” said Brunson.

The sheriff’s office says she was taken there and left, but there are no obvious signs of foul play.

“People that took her up there just dumped her, just throwed her away like trash. That’s what I don’t understand. She’s someone’s mother, she’s someone’s daughter, she’s a sister. I just can’t understand why people would do stuff like that,” said Brunson.

Brunson says her daughter had been battling a drug addiction, and believes that’s what happened to her. She still wants answers as to why she was left in the woods.

“Why. They could have gotten help for her. They didn’t have to go throw her away and let the family sit here wondering worrying what happened every minute,” said Brunson.

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe to help Brunson raise Moore’s three children.