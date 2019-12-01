Family says man dragged by vehicle driven by teens in west Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family in west Mobile says one man is recovering after a fun Saturday afternoon turned serious. They say a man was hit and dragged by a car driven by teenagers causing trouble in the neighborhood.

Tammy Thayer says she and her family were doing some yard work Saturday afternoon at about 4 p.m. at their home on 8th street. She says a group of teenagers appeared to be arguing and shooting paintballs. She said they asked them to stop. Thayer said when her husband, Jeff Wilson, approached the vehicle to get a license plate, the car sped away and hit Wilson in the process. He found himself either stuck on the vehicle or unable to let go. Thayer said the vehicle dragged Wilson about five blocks before the car got away.

“Horrified, I was terrified, I didn’t know what was going to happen, I didn’t know if he was going to fall off, can you imagine. Being on the side of someone’s car, and how can you keep going if someone is on the side of your car,” asked Tammy Thayer rhetorically. They said Wilson was admitted to Providence Hospital and released late Saturday night. They said he was being treated for a head injury and other scrapes, cuts and bruises. Thayer said they filed a police report and just want whoever is responsible to be caught. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.