MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An arrest in Mobile’s latest homicide. Tavoris Shearls, 36, was found dead inside of a car on Government Street on Wednesday. Nelva McNeil, 36, was charged with his murder.

Shearls’ family said this arrest is a relief as they cope with his death.

“It was like we didn’t have to wait on week’s end,” said Marsha Anderson, Shearls’ sister.

As Anderson and her family cope with the loss of her brother Tavoris Shearls, they do have some relief with an arrest less than a week after he was killed.

“Trust the process and know that at some point we’ll be able to get the full story of what happened,” said Anderson.

Shearls was killed Wednesday, July 20. Mobile police were called to South Warren and Government Streets downtown and found Shearls dead in his car. He was shot, according to police.

“To be the judge and the jury and say that this person is no longer worthy to be here and just take them out, I don’t get it,” said Anderson.

Shearls was a father of four, his sister said his children adored him.

“He will truly be missed. My heart truly goes out to his kids because they no longer have a father, that was taken away from them,” said Anderson. “That’s just so unfair for those small kids to go through that now, to not have a father.”

Anderson said they don’t know why her brother was the target of violence.

“It needs to stop. The violence has to stop. All of this crime going on, all of this killing over $5, $20, or somebody looked at you the wrong way, or you know somebody bumped into you,” said Anderson. “My God, do we have no regard to life anymore? I mean people are killing people for the littlest things.”

McNeil will be in court Thursday for a bond hearing. Shearls’ family said they trust the process and that they will find out more about what happened during the hearing.