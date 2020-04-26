Family puts on car parade for Mobile man’s 93rd birthday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A happy birthday to Moses Scott who turned 93 Sunday, as his family put on a car parade to celebrate this special occasion.
News 5’s photojournalist was at the birthday celebration for a brief period and captured a couple of photos and a video to share.
