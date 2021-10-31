Family prepares memorial event two years after death of Michael Beasley

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been almost two years since a beloved member of Mobile’s racing community was killed outside a bar in west Mobile. This coming week, friends and family will gather to honor the memory of Michael Beasley.

In many ways, the second annual Michael Beasley Memorial is a fitting tribute. It’s held at the George County Motorsports Park a place where he spent a lot of time, and it gathers toys for Mobile’s Child Advocacy Center.

“Just his passion (for) kids, helping them and doing for them,” said his father, Roger Beasley. Family members say he loved racing, loved helping the young get into the sport, and had a good time doing it.

“It didn’t matter what kind of day you were having he could always bring you up,” Beasley’s mother Paula Clark said. Family members say they’re still waiting for justice nearly two years after Michael Beasley’s death.

“We’re not too happy with the justice system — it’s taking so long. We understand COVID, but it just gets drug out and drug out,” Roger Beasley said.

Beasley was killed outside a bar in west Mobile in November 2019. Wesley Ledbetter is accused of murder. Recently a judge denied a request for immunity on self-defense grounds. A trial, in this case, may start early next year.

The 2nd annual Michael Beasley Memorial is happening on Nov. 6t in George County. For more information, we have a link here.