Family prays for justice in tribute to Mobile cold case murder victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family still in mourning and pleading for justice. Sandra Williams was murdered at the age of 19 in 1980. The trial for the man accused of killing her begins Monday. Today family members held a brief graveside remembrance to keep her memory alive. Family members held a balloon release and prayer over the grave of Sandra Williams. The colors yellow and white were not by random chance.

“Those were the colors she always liked, she loved yellow and white,” said the victim’s mother Virginia West. Relatives describe her as kind, loving and sweet and someone who leaves a hole in this family still felt decades later.

“Unbelievably hard, it’s like a nightmare that never ends it’s with you 24/7,” said West. There’s never a day that goes by that she’s not on my mind you go to bed thinking about her you get up thinking about her, wondering what it would be like if she was here. After nearly 40 years of pain, family members hope this trial brings them some measure of justice and peace.

“I’m confident we’ll get a little bit of peace, we do know the facts in the case and we hope the jury gets it right,” said the victim’s sister Judy Barfield. As family members pray for Sandra Williams and pray for the case, years of persistence have led to a trial in Mobile County. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday.

The man accused of killing Sandra Williams, Alvin Allen, is free on bond. When authorities tried to arrest him in October, police say he refused to come out of his home leading to a SWAT team standoff. Recently a judge denied a motion to remove Allen’s ankle monitoring.