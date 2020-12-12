Family pleas for information after loved one killed in Satsuma

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — A family is asking the community for information about who killed their loved one. 49-year-old Brent Allen was shot on Sunday, Dec. 6, in the morning on Bayou Avenue East.

The family said no one around them has cameras to see what happened. They and police hope someone may have seen something.

Ray Ewest was inside his house on Sunday morning. His son stepped outside. Then his wife heard a noise, and knew something was wrong.

Ewest said, “She was calling 9-1-1, and giving me towels so I could try to stop some of the bleeding and talk to him.”

Satsuma Police report when officers got to Bayou Avenue East, officers found 49-year-old Brent Allen with gunshot wounds. Allen was taken to University Hospital, but died shortly after arriving.

Allen’s sister, Tera McDonald said, “He had three kids who he loved probably more than anything on the face of this planet.” “He wouldn’t hurt a fly which is why this whole situation has caught all of us off guard.”

The whole family is left with more questions than answers. Allen’s dad says his son did not know the man who shot him.

McDonald said their family is heartbroken. Now her brother’s three children will have to spend their first Christmas without their Dad.

She said, “Brent was my heart and I’m going to search until the day I die and I will get justice one way or another because it was wrong and he was a good-hearted person and I’m not going to stop until I find out who did this.”

If you have any information about what happened, call Satsuma Police at 251-675-0151.

You can remain anonymous. You can also text tips to 251-620-6016.

CLICK HERE to donate to a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses.

