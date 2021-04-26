Family plans vigil to highlight Mobile cold case four years after shooting death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week marks four years since a 21-year-old father was murdered in a neighborhood off McVay Drive in Mobile. Family members continue their tradition of holding vigils to try and get answers.

It was at the intersection of Octavia and Vermillion drives where 21-year-old Bradley Huey was shot and killed early on a Saturday morning in 2017. Nearly every year since family members of the family has held a vigil in Huey’s honor.

“It’s very difficult, we grieve every day, even though it’s four years ago it feels like yesterday,” said the victim’s sister Brooke Taylor. By continuing the vigil, family members say they hope to also keep the memory of Bradley Huey alive.

“He was very intelligent, he had a bright future ahead of him he just didn’t have a chance to live,” said Brooke Taylor. Family members say they hope the vigils prompt someone in the neighborhood to finally speak up.

“We’re just praying and hoping that someone can help us out they can remain anonymous, they’re offering a reward to any anonymous tippers,” said Brooke Taylor. Very little is known about what happened. Family members say investigators believe this may have been a robbery gone wrong. Everything else is hearsay and they need more than that for an arrest.

“Sitting around, no answers wondering if his case is ever going to be solved and it’s hard knowing it’s a cold case right now,” said the victim’s mother Sherry Taylor. A vigil is planned for Thursday at 5 pm at the intersection of Octavia and Vermillion Drives in Mobile.