Family plans event in honor of Mobile murder victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are planning a march next month to honor the life of a young father shot to death in Mobile. Jamir Hannah was killed in August at the Avalon Plaza Apartments in Mobile. A shooting took the life of 25-year-old Jamir Isaiah Kholil Hannah.

“I didn’t get to experience the person who I wanted a relationship with and spend my life with,” said girlfriend Gayneshia Browe. Family members say Hannah had just graduated from ASU and was killed days after moving into a new apartment in Mobile.

“So they were getting comfortable and settling in there so he was trying to create stability for his family that’s what he was doing there,” said Hannah’s mother Nicole Harper. Hannah leaves behind two young children and a legacy of being a light to this family.

“No matter the situation he’d be optimistic and work to make something happen,” said brother Jahvez Mitchell. Family members plan a march in Hannah’s honor next month at the apartment complex. Brianna Pharr was also injured in the shooting that killed Hannah.

“We want the city’s police department to know we will not be quiet, we will not sit back and we do want justice,” said relative Brianna Pharr. 21-year-old Tadarian Dale was arrested in early August–charged with murder and attempted murder, he has since bonded out of jail and awaits trial.

The family plans a walk on January 16th at 3600 Michael Boulevard at 11 am on January 16th. The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to start a scholarship for athletes attending ASU.