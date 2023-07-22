SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends continue their efforts to find a missing man from Saraland who hasn’t been seen in more than a year. They hope a new reward will help them get answers in the case of James Bernard White.

People fan out from an old retail store on Highway 43 Saturday in the hopes of finding any sign of him. White was last seen more than a year ago, in March of 2022 leaving the Saraland apartment complex where he lived. He left on foot and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Family members say it’s been tough, getting no new information about his whereabouts since he vanished more than a year ago.

“The worst nightmare you could ever imagine. Because to love someone and not to know where they are, if they’re okay or, you know, if they are alive or if they are deceased, how do they how do you know what happened and if they suffer or if they’re alive, who, you know, is just it’s been horrible. I can’t even I guess you would say I can’t even really put into words exact words,” said White’s sister Angela Butler. They say they’ll keep going until they have answers, anyone who knows anything about what may have happened to James Bernard White is asked to contact the Saraland Police Department.

They hope a new reward will help generate tips that solve this mystery. The family has put up a $2,000 reward for information that leads to finding White.

Saraland Police Captain James Morton said in an email to News 5 that in the last year, they have done ground searches of the surrounding area, building searches, searched densely wooded areas, and residential and commercial properties– and continue to accept tips and leads but so far nothing has closed the case. You can contact Saraland Police at (251) 675-5331.