MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family is now offering a $50,000 reward for any information about their missing family member.

Rusell Marcus Chestang has been missing since May 2021. In February 2022, Chestang’s family offered a $20,000 reward for information about the missing man’s whereabouts.

With no leads turning up, the family upped the reward by $30,000. Chestang was last seen at “The Barn” at Highway 45 in Prichard. Chestang was last seen around 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., wearing a “Reeds Tree Service” T-shirt with cut-off sleeves, blue jeans and work boots. Chestang was also spotted carrying a blue and black backpack.

Mobile County deputies said Chestang has some defining physical features, including a missing portion of his right earlobe and tattoos on both arms. One is a depiction of a cannabis leaf and the other is the University of Alabama “A” logo.

Chestang also has a metal plate in his jaw and rod in his upper left leg. Chestang received these implants after he was involved in a car wreck.

If you have any information about Chestang’s whereabouts, call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.