MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One family is now offering a $20,000 reward for any information about their missing family member.

Russell Marcus Chestang was last seen May 28, 2021, at “The Barn” at Highway 45 in Prichard. Family members said he was last heard from early that morning.

33-year-old Chestang is 5’9, weighs 150 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. Chestang was last seen wearing a T-shirt with “Reeds Tree Service” with cut-off sleeves, blue jeans and work boots. He was seen carrying a blue and black backpack, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Corey Briggs helped coordinate a search part for Chestang back in July of 2021. Briggs said the backpack that Chestang carries could hold his valuable items and ID.

Chestang is missing the right portion of his ear lobe and has tattoos on both arms. One is a marijuana leaf and the other is an “A” which symbolizes the University of Alabama, according to the post.