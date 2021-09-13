Family of woman potentially thrown from vehicle searching for answers after her death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – -A woman who was potentially thrown from a vehicle in Theodore in August has died from her injuries. Her family told WKRG News 5 they feel there is more to the incident.

On Aug. 11 officers found Gabrielle Young, 27, lying in the road near Swedetown Road and Nan Gray Davis Road suffering from an apparent head injury. Investigators said witnesses reported she was possibly thrown out of a vehicle. Just a month later in September she died from those injuries.

The family believes there to be foul play involved, stemming from a domestic violence incident. Young’s brother Wes Coffman said, “We were told the vehicle was seen just riding down the road swerving back and forth as if there was a fight going on in the vehicle and the witness states it swerved real hard one time and the next thing you know a door opens and a body was rolled out the door.”





Coffman told WKRG his sister was a lively, fun person and a loving mother to her four children. Young’s youngest child is only eight months old. Coffman recalled how her 6-year-old said goodbye.

“He told her that he loved her and goodnight and then he kissed her, and you could tell that he accepted that fact, that she is gone.”

Mobile Police are still actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Young’s death. As of Monday, they were waiting for autopsy results from the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

Coffman and the rest of the family believe someone is responsible for Young’s death. Still, they have a lot of questions.

“You know if she did jump from the vehicle, why?” Coffman said. “Why is a 95 pound woman jumping out of a moving vehicle? So you have to think whatever was happening in that vehicle in her mind was worse than having to potentially put your life at risk to jump out, but I don’t believe that that was even the case.”

The family also has a GoFundMe setup to help with funeral expenses, you can find that link here.