News 5 Investigates: Family of woman killed in crash on Government Street believes the crash could have been prevented

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The son of the woman killed in a crash on Government street in Mobile believes the crash could have been prevented. The accident happened on Friday on Government Street at George Street near downtown.

“I am so hurt on the inside,” said Eric Hill.

Hill is learning to cope with the loss of his mother, 69-year-old Inez Hill.

“She was a wonderful person. She just got this car and she cherished it,” said Hill.

His mom was driving down Government Street toward downtown when police say she ran the red light at George Street, hit another car, then hit one of the oak trees along Government.

Her family says the trees played a role in the accident.

“I feel like if the tree hadn’t been there where it was visible at the light, it never would have happened,” said Hill.

Several viewers also reached out to us saying the tree limbs make it hard to see the light

Mobile police agree the trees are an issue, but not in this accident.

However, the city did trim the limbs near George Street after the accident, to try and prevent other crashes.

“Urban forestry, our primary role with the City of Mobile when it comes to trees is risk management, and that’s exactly what this is here,” Peter Toler told WKRG News 5 the day of the accident. Toler is an arborist for the city, they came out to check the trees after the accident.

Hill’s family says they are heartbroken over the loss.

“Just need to pay attention to your surroundings,” said Hill.

