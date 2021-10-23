Family of victim frustrated by potential plea deal for murderer

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A murder victim’s family is frustrated by a potential plea deal that could be given to their family member’s killer.

In 2017, Gaige Taylor was stabbed nine to 10 times at a fight involving over a dozen high school students in Theodore.

Taylor later died from his injuries.

Mobile Police arrested two teens, Devon Watson and Billy Southammavong, for Taylor’s murder.

Southammavong was indicted for the murder by a grand jury in 2019. The plea deal consists of a 14.5 year sentence, but Southammavong could only serve two and a half years. After his release, he will be on probation for five years, according to Taylor’s family.

Tiffany Head, Taylor’s mother, expresses her and her family’s frustration about the potential plea deal.

“I want justice for my son, but this is bigger than him,” Head said. “Every time you turn around there is a new murder and that is human life. There shouldn’t be sweetheart deals for murders.”

The hole left in their lives by Gaige’s death hasn’t gotten any smaller.

Kariss Spragg, Gaige’s cousin, remembers him fondly.

“Everytime you saw him, it didn’t matter how long ago or if it was five minutes ago he would come back to you to say something, he’d come back with a presence of love and laughter.”

Head and her family hope a change is made so they can finally secure justice for Gaige.

“I’m not going to stop, I’m not. I will never get over this, there wont be a day in my life where this does not effect me, this has ripped at the fabric of my family.” Tiffany said.

The family said they will hold a protest outside of Government plaza before court on Nov. 2.