Family of soldier from Mobile devastated after he drowns in lake near Seattle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a soldier from Mobile is devastated after he drowned in a lake near Seattle.

Antonio Scott, 23, was a specialist in the 42nd Military Police Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-Mcchord.

Park officials at Mount Rainier National Park say Scott and his friends went swimming in a lake called No Name Lake on Saturday, August 15, when he started to struggle and went underwater.

His friends tried to help him but he never resurfaced, officials say.

Scott’s body was recovered on Monday.

“I just started praying. I automatically got on my knees and asked God for his will to be done,” said Ludie Kirk, Scott’s mom.

Scott’s older brother is also in the military and is devastated by his death.

The family is planning on bringing Scott’s body back to Mobile to lay his body to rest.

“He passed away for his country. He passed away from what he loved to do and that’s what helps me get through everyday,” said Kirk.

His family has started a petition to get the lake named after him in his memory.

