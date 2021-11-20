Family of shooting victim turns tragedy into community outreach

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG )– One Mobile family is using their tragedy and turning it into hope after their son was shot and killed this year.

Harold Jordan III’s family decided to take a senseless act of violence and turn it into something positive by hosting a turkey drive in his memory. Harold was shot and killed May 15 of this year at the Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road.

Harold Jordan II, his father, explained why he and his family wanted to host the turkey drive.

“We were dealing with so much hurt and so much anger, the first thing we had to do when seeking council is to turn that anger into something positive instead of going out there are creating more problems or retaliating,” said Harold.

Ryan Davis the Pastor at Ambassador Assembly Church has known the family for many years and said this is an inspiring response to such a dark time in their lives, the first holiday season without Harold.

“That’s something I’m really encouraged by is seeing this family respond in such a positive way, it’s just definitely something I hold dear to my heart,” said Davis.

Those who received the turkeys were thankful for the gesture. Harold’s turkey Squad handed out over 300 hundred turkeys, a small token for the impact Harold leaves behind.

Sophia Hatcher, Harold’s mother said, “it’s been like one of my worst years ever, but I’m trying to turn it into something positive. Harold was a child that always lifted people’s spirit.”

Harold’s family said they are still hoping for closure. A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with this case. Police say it is still an active investigation.