Family of Saraland dispatch worker killed speak out

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The family of Amberley Payton who was a dispatch worker at Saraland police says she was their hero.

42-year-old Amberley Payton served her community for 19 years as a Saraland Dispatch until her life came to a tragic end. Amberley died in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 early Saturday morning. Her family, still in shock, says her legacy is what will live on.

Amberley’s father Michael remembers the feeling when the two officers and Chaplin knocked on his door on Saturday morning and when they told him the unimaginable news: “It was devastating, just a kick in the gut.”

The pain has yet to subside for the family either. Debbie Payton, Amberley’s mother says, “If we hadn’t loved her so much, it wouldn’t hurt this much.”

Her brother says remembering who she was as a person helps him to get through. “My sister was one of the strongest people I have ever met in my life. She was an incredible person that had an incredible amount of love for anyone she came in contact with.”





And the love Garrett mentioned poured out into Amberley’s career as a 19-year veteran dispatch worker for Saraland Police. Her mother saying “she was a servant to the community who truly loved her family in blue.” And from what the family says, they loved her too. Amberley even took time year after year to make dinner for the entire squad on the occasion.

The family says their faith is what has gotten them this far and knowing Amberley is in a better place now. Garrett saying he is proud to be her brother.

“I know she loved the Lord, and I know where she is at and I know the kind of impact she had on the people around her and so that’s something to be proud of,” Garrett said.

LATEST STORIES