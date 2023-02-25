PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of Jaylin Foxx, 22 on Sunday, Feb. 19. His family has been waiting a week after he was killed to hear any update on his case, and now they are looking for answers.

Police say Foxx was killed at one of the Gulf Village Homes on Circle Drive. His mother, Michelle Foxx, says he was there with people that he knew.

“The circumstances for my terminology is that he was around somebody he knew,” said Michelle. “And it may be was a setup to my understanding by a friend.”

The family describes Jaylin as loving, outgoing, and said he had a smile that could light up an entire room. His family says his personality traits would lead them to warn him to choose his friends carefully.

“We explained to him over and over again; those are not your friends,” said Ariel Foxx, Jaylin’s sister. “I don’t care how they portray themselves. They’re not your friends. And because he had a loving heart and he was so full of love. That cost him his life.”

With few details released on Jaylin’s case, the family says they are looking for any kind of update. The family says they haven’t heard anything from the Prichard Police Department; making them feel doubtful about getting justice.

“It’s sad because so many young men and women get killed out there, and their stories are never heard. It’s swept under the rug as if their life doesn’t matter,” said Ariel. “But Jaylin’s life mattered.”

WKRG News 5 reached out to the Prichard Police Department to help Jaylin’s family get answers. A spokesperson with the Prichard Police Department confirmed that there is an active homicide investigation, but no suspects or arrests have been made just yet.

An arrest or figuring out a suspect isn’t the only thing Foxx’s family is looking for. His brother, Gerald Archard says it takes work after the arrest to ensure the same thing doesn’t happen again.

“We’re not just standing ground just for them to find a suspect,” said Archard. “We’re standing ground for them to be able to change the narrative of our neighborhoods and helping everybody to understand that we’re more than just the bullets. We’re more than just men who are dying in the street. For the city councilman, we’re charging them at the office; calling their offices. What are y’all doing? What’s the next step even after you find the suspect?”

Despite the little bit of information released from police, his family says they do whatever it takes to get justice for him.

“I will not stop,” said Michelle. “I will not quit. If it takes the last breath in my body, I will get justice for Jaylin, and anybody can know he was my child, he was a golden child. Because my son knows that his mama will not stop until she get justice for him.”

Foxx’s family asks anyone who knows anything about Jaylin’s murder to please contact Prichard Police.