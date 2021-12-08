Family of nine-year-old shot hopes reward will help find those responsible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A push for answers after a nine-year-old boy was hit by a bullet inside of his home.

An anonymous group is now offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Lee Palacios was home at home with his partner Brittany Roybal and her nine-year-old son, Orion, when Orion was hit by a stray bullet Friday night.

“No child should have to go through this,” said Lee Palacios.

Two cars at the house next door were also struck by bullets.

Orion is still in the hospital recovering. He’s had two surgeries from his injuries. His family says one of the arteries in his arm was severed from the bullet.

“This can’t go unanswered. Someone has to answer to this act, for this crime,” said Palacios.

Now, people near and far have chipped in to help in any way they can, including for the reward money. His family says they hope that will encourage someone to share what they know.

Calley Coldsmith, Orion’s aunt, hopes the reward will prompt someone to reveal new information about the shooting.

“Hope we will actually find the people who did this. I know the Mobile Police department is working as hard as they can, but if there are no witnesses and no video there’s only so much they can do. I’m hoping this reward will push those who know something to come forward and do the right thing,” said Coldsmith.

Orion’s family says while he has a long recovery ahead of him, he is extremely strong.

The family has also made a Facebook page to keep everyone updated on his recovery – and how to help. One friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses, another has set up a meal train.

The family says they are also planning a benefit concert.