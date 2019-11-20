Family of Nancie Cowan says she was pregnant when killed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After more than a decade of hoping she was still alive, the family of Nancie “Larie” Cowan is speaking about her body possibly being found in a shallow grave. The Cowan family is shaken up. They say they’re glad to finally get closure, but believe the man accused of killing Nancie deserves more charges against him.

Nancie’s cousin, Zach Cowan said, “It should be a double homicide because my cousin was pregnant, seven months, when he strangled her to death.”

Zach Cowan said it’s difficult accepting his cousin will never come home. He said, “Every time we’ve moved, we’ve always set up [Nancie] Larie’s room in hopes that she would come back. We’ve kept all of her belongings. We’ve never spoke about her as dead.”

Zach said his cousin was newly married, pregnant, and had just turned her life around. He said their family always thought she had run away from her problems. Zach said, “She was doing good from a life of drugs and violence. From age 12 to her murder, this was finally the point where she was doing okay… The last time I saw her, we were at the mission of hope at a revival with music and preaching and then this happened days later.”

Zach said it’s been hard on his whole family watching TV and seeing the shallow grave where the sheriff’s office found the remains. He told us his family never planned on having a funeral, thinking she was still alive, but say they want to give her and her unborn son a proper burial.

If you’d like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe for Nancie’s burial, CLICK THIS LINK.

