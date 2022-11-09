MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a man who was shot and killed Monday night in the Glen Acres community is speaking out. They ask, “why him?”

‘Devastated’ is the word Maurice Richardson would use to describe how he felt when he got that phone call letting him know his son Matthew Richardson, 31, was gunned down in a neighborhood Monday evening.

“My oldest daughter called she was screaming and crying, and she said, ‘Daddy, you need to get over here now that Matthew’s been killed,” said Maurice Richardson. “They’ve got him killed. And I jumped up, put on some clothes, and called her on my way out the door and said, ‘where is he?’ She informed me that it was her grandma’s old house. And when I got there, I realized that he had been shot in the face with a shotgun.”

The police have identified Zackery Hannah as the suspect in Richardson’s murder. Police said after Hannah allegedly shot and killed Richardson, he ran into the woods with a loaded shotgun and engaged in a shootout with officers.

The shootout resulted in an officer being shot in both of his legs. Officers released a canine and fired shots, hitting Hannah three times before police apprehended him. Hannah is currently at USA Medical Hospital getting treated for his injuries.

After he’s treated for his injuries, Hannah will be booked in Mobile Metro Jail.

Maurice Richardson is joined by his wife, Venus Ann, Matthew’s stepmother. The Richardsons describe Matthew as a family man, and now he leaves a six-year-old daughter who no longer has a father.

“That little girl was everything to him,” said Maurice. “He worked his butt off for her and to do for her and to be there for her. His nieces and nephews. He was always there.”

Maurice and Venus Ann said Matthew was at the home off Bryant Street because he was trying to help his sister, Hannah’s ex-girlfriend, resolve a domestic dispute.

“That’s the main reason that her brother was going over there was to protect her,” said Venus Ann. “Because he had received a phone call from someone saying that she was being abused.”

Both Maurice and Venus Ann said they have never met Zackery Hannah, so they didn’t know the extent of the relationship he had with Matthew’s sister.

Maurice never knew Sunday, Nov. 6 would be the last day he would see his son alive.

“Parents… hug your kids, tell them how much you love them,” said Maurice. “Because the next time they walk out your door might be the last time you see them.”

WKRG News 5 reached out to Matthew Richardson’s mother, and she didn’t want to get on camera, but she said she’s met Zackery Hannah, and she had no idea he could do something like this to her son.