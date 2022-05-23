MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Next Monday marks 10 years since Mobile County mother Brittney Wood was last seen.

She was 19 at the time, she’d now be 29.

To mark that date, some of her family has put up a new billboard at Rangeline Road and Halls Mill Road, hoping it will bring in new information.

Brittney Wood’s family is hoping to finally get answers about her disappearance nearly 10 years later.

“This is about finding her,” said Stephanie Hanke, Wood’s stepmother.

In May 2012, the then 19-year-old left her home in Mobile to visit her uncle Donnie Holland.

She was never seen again. Two days after her disappearance, Holland committed suicide.

The Wood family is well known in Mobile County, several members were implicated in a massive sex ring after Brittney’s disappearance.

“Not giving up, just one day at a time. Taking every day as we can,” said Hanke.

Wood’s father and stepmother connected with Uncovered, a crowdsourced website dedicated to pushing out information about cold cases involving missing and murdered victims.

“We’ve wanted a billboard up the entire time, it’s just over the years it’s kind of fallen by the wayside,” said Hanke.

Uncovered helped Brittney’s father and stepmother find the right people and sponsors to make the billboard possible, and keep Wood’s case at the forefront.

“The armchair sleuths, that’s who has been solving missing persons’ cases lately. The podcasts. The people getting interested. That’s what her case needs, is a fresh set of eyes,” said Hanke.

Two years ago – an age-progressed photo of Wood was released. A week after that – Mobile police got a tip, which led to the Mobile County Sheriff’s office searching an abandoned trailer in Grand Bay. Nothing came of that search.

“Hoping that this will let others know we’re not going to give up so if you know something, say something. Contact Mobile Police, Contact Klass Kids, contact us,” said Hanke.

Lamar advertising donated this space for her billboard.