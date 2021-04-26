Family of missing elderly Mobile woman says their concerns are growing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a missing Mobile woman says their concerns are growing by the day.

It’s been nearly four days since anyone last saw 64-year-old Barbara Orr. Mobile Police say she walked away from her supervised group home on Howell’s Ferry Road last Friday morning. Her family speaking with us today about their concerns, her brother Wendell Austin saying “We’re going on day four so it’s a crucial time in her disappearance.”

Austin says they immediately started searching for her after they got the call about her disappearance, but they haven’t had any luck yet. The family says it’s really not like her to go this long without speaking with a family member. She also has mental issues including early signs of dementia that could be making her even more vulnerable on the streets. Her son Eric Austin saying “We are remaining hopeful and in good spirits. She’s a loving person, but she is not very outgoing so this is a first for her and so we are just worried about her and want her home.”

The family asking anyone with information or who may have seen her to please come forward. Wndell ending with “It’s been a lot of anguish to all her family and friends, but one thing I can say is that we are a strong family so we have been sticking together and we just hope we can find her alive and safe.”

Information on Barbara Austin Orr:

Height: 5’4

Weight: 130

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Gray

Last seen wearing a black tank top and khaki shorts

Anyone with information can call police at 251-208-7211.