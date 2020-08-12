Family of medical student killed in crash setting up scholarship in her name

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of Samantha Thomas is in the process of setting up a scholarship at the University of South Alabama’s College of Medicine in her name.

Alison was killed Aug. 1 in a crash on the West I-65 Service Road in Mobile. Jonathan Nakhla was charged with manslaughter Monday. Police said he was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed and had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit of .08 percent.

Investigators said Nakhla swerved to avoid another vehicle and crashed. Thomas, a third-year medical student, was a passenger in the car.

The car rolled and came to rest in a ditch near the Econo Lodge on the service road.

Nakhla is due in court Wednesday morning for a bond hearing.

