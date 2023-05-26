PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department released surveillance footage in connection to a murder at the Brother’s Quick Stop gas station at Meaher Avenue on March 11.

Demetrius Hunter, 22, was shot and killed.

The PPD and the Hunter’s family are “seeking the community’s aid in identifying individuals who could have been involved in or present during the March murder incident,” reads the release.

The six and a half minute video shows a large gathering of people around the Brother’s Quick Stop gas station and on the adjacent streets. At about the six minute mark, you see people start running and people driving away.

On the top left of the video, you see someone fall to the ground.

Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is urged to call the PPD at 251-452-2211.