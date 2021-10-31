Family of man killed in hit-and-run issues statement pleading for justice

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a man killed in a hit and run crash in Prichard is pleading for justice. 22-year-old Colby Edward Dobbins was struck by an SUV on October 20th at the I-65 Service Road and Wilson Avenue. According to police, a witness at the scene said Dobbins was crossing the service road when a black GMC SUV sped through and struck him. The witness said the driver of the SUV turned on his emergency lights and slowed down but then sped off without calling 911.

Dobbins Family sent this statement:

As the family of Colby Edward Dobbins, we would like to plead for anyone who may have any information about this tragedy, please come forward. We are painfully surviving each day through our prayer and from our family, friends, and church family. We beg the community to get more involved to get the justice that is deserved. Any information you may have, no matter how small it may be, is not irrelevant. We would also like to ask our community to continue to uplift our family in prayer as this time has been heavy and sorrowful.

We wish we could tell you all about how good of a person Colby was to those around him. He held a place in many people’s lives from being a son, brother, grandson, and even a father. His nature was genuine and he was a loyal friend. Those close know that he had a battle within himself and he fought that battle for such a long time. We are offered a sense of peace knowing that he was touched by the spirit of Jesus on September 26, at The Cave Ministries and one day soon we will be together again.